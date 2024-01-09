Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$129.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$129.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJT. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.45.

Cargojet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$135.27.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0934579 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

