Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canoo

Canoo Trading Up 5.8 %

GOEV opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.