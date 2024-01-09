Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

AXP stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $187.54. The company had a trading volume of 586,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,686. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

