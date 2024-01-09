Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 568,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,359. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

