Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.54 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

