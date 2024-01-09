Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.54 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 841,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,054,000 after buying an additional 792,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

