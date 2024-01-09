BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 29.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.