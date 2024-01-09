Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Danske lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $111.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Autoliv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 45.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

