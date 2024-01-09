AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

A number of analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ATB Capital cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$30.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.46.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.4557927 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

