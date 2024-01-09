Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 121 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.14. 693,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

