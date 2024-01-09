Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 129 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $628.11. 1,167,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,661. The company has a market capitalization of $596.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.