Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.36. 210,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

