Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.