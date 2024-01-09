Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 52,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 562,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $981.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

