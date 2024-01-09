Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 91 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.34. 11,337,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,292,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.80 and a 200-day moving average of $217.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

