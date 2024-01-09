AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

