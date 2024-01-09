Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $405,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

GMAR opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $33.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

