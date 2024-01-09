Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 120,891 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,891 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

