Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $114,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $297.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

