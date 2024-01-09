Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $248,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 471,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 206.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,013,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

