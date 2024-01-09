Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.11.

BURL opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

