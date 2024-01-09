Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,925,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 64,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

