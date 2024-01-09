Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 15,869 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

