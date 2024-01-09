Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

