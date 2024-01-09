Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 294,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

BSX opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock worth $7,428,848. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

