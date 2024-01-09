Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 387 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $303.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

