Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

