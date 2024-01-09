A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,000.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

