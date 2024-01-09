3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 309.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,404. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

