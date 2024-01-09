1,233 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LMT traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $455.03. The company had a trading volume of 190,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.33 and a 200-day moving average of $444.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.