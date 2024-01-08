YETI (NYSE:YETI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley started coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.16.

NYSE YETI opened at $45.57 on Thursday. YETI has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in YETI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

