Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xunlei

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 105.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

