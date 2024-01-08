Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
