Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.22

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 489950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,833,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9,079.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.