Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 516,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,031. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

