Western Union’s (WU) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their underperform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WU. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Western Union Stock Up 1.8 %

Western Union stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 6.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.