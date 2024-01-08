Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.79. 841,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,812. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

