Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $58.23 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 47.8% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.