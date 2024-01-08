WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

