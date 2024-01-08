Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$105.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.45.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.3 %

DOL opened at C$94.29 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a market cap of C$26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.29.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.3822855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

