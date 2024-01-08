WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

