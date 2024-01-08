Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

