Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 13.57 $953.90 million $3.40 68.74 Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A ($53,814.20) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 8 7 0 2.47 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $248.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 19.04% 135.34% 17.39% Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Mullen Automotive on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

