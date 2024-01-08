Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $25.73

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $26.38. Veracyte shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 61,790 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

