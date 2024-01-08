Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,666. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.