Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $98,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 819,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

