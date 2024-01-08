United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:URI traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.82. The company had a trading volume of 223,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,230. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

