Truist Financial Raises Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $156.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

