Truist Financial Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $249.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

