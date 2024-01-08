Truist Financial Boosts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

OI stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

