Truist Financial Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $46.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.22.

IP stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

